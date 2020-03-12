Europa League: LASK Linz vs Manchester United live streaming free

LASK Linz vs Manchester United: forecast and bets on the Europa League match (March 12, 2020)

LASK has won all four home games in the Europa League, but whether the Austrians will stop Manchester United on March 12, you will find out the answer from our forecast. Is a sensation possible?

LASK Linz

LASK can be safely called one of the main sensations of the current season in European competitions – the team of Vallerien Ismael managed to get to the 1/8 finals of the Europa League. “Black and white” began their qualification in the Champions League qualifications, but there were bits of “Club Brugge”. Contrary to all forecasts, LASK won its group in the Europa League, being stronger than Sporting, PSV and Rosenborg.

In the playoffs, Dutch AZ became the first opponent of LASK, and it was very difficult to determine the favorite in this confrontation. However, all doubts “black and white” dispelled already in the first match – away they played 1: 1 with an opponent, allowing him to recoup only at the end of the meeting. In the second leg, the Austrians easily beat AZ with a score of 2: 0 and advanced further.

Will not play : Wiesinger, Filipovich, Potzmann.

Manchester United

“Manchester United” again does not please the fans with results this season – the team of Ole Gunnar Sulscher in the Premier League is still only fifth. The “Red Devils” are three points behind the fourth “Chelsea” and they will probably participate in the fight for a ticket to the Champions League, but Manchester City can simplify their task if they fail to challenge their European cup ban.

Manchester United did not have any problems at the group stage of the Europa League – in the company with AZ, Partizan and Astana, he was considered a clear favorite, having managed to justify this status by winning the group. In the playoffs, the “Red Devils” played with “Club Brugge” – after an away draw 1: 1, they easily beat an opponent in their field with a score of 5: 0, most of the time being in the majority.

Will not play : Pogba, Rashford, Fosu-Mensah.

Statistics

In two of the last four home matches LASK did not miss

In four home matches of the Europa League LASK missed just one goal

In none of the four away matches of the Europa League have Manchester United scored more than one goal

In none of the last 10 matches in all tournaments have Manchester United lost – seven wins and three draws

Forecast

LASK quite successfully holds the season in the Europa League, but so far the “black and white” rivals at the Manchester United level have not yet – today’s fight will be a test of strength for them. Surely the hosts will play in their traditional style – they will pay maximum attention to defense and try to find their chance in counterattacks.

Manchester United is also unlikely to expect sparkling football – despite the fact that the “Red Devils” have gained excellent shape in recent matches, their forces are far from unlimited, and in general they can hardly be called an attacking team – even a draw today for guests would be a perfectly acceptable result.

In our opinion, the hosts will give the fight, but they won’t be able to win. We offer a combined forecast – Manchester United will not lose + total less than (3.5) goals . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.60