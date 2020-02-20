Europa League: Ludogorets vs Inter live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Ludogorets vs Inter live streaming free

Ludogorets – Inter. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (February 20, 2020)

We offer our forecast option for the Europa League match, in which on February 20 Ludogorets will host Inter Milan. Will the Bulgarian champion be able to resist the leader of Serie A? – the answer is in our material.

Ludogorets

The Bulgarian champion held only one official match in 2020, where he defeated Botev (6: 0) in the match of the 21st round of the Bulgarian Championship and was the first to qualify for the playoff Championship in the tournament.

” Ludogorets ” 21 tour got 15 wins and never lost, and the defense team conceded just eight goals. In the group stage of the LE, the “ eagles ” pulled out a ticket to the spring stage near Moscow CSKA and Ferencvaros.

Inter M

The last match in Serie A, where the Milan club lost on the Lazio away (1: 2), became decisive for Inter , who lost not only the first position, but also slipped to third place. However, this season in Italy, a hot end of the season with three leaders is expected, and hardly anyone can name the champion’s name now.

The vipers have 16 wins and six draws, and the third team’s line of attack in Italy has 49 goals scored, 17 of which are in Lukaku’s account . In the semifinal of the Italian Cup, the “ black and blue ” in the first match lost to Napoli in their field (0: 1), for which we made a prediction .

In today’s match , Sensi, Esposito and Galliardini will not be able to help their team .

Statistics

Ludogorets has won only 5 of the last 10 home meetings

Inter scored an average of 2.00 goals in their last 10 away matches

“Inter” missed in 12 of the last 15 games

Opponents will hold the first match in history

Forecast

A club with a budget of half a billion and a leader of Serie A came to visit the Bulgarian champion. Today, the game at Inter is going well, and small recessions can be attributed to the level of rivals. Bookmakers give the Internationale a good chance to win, which we propose to use.

Our forecast is the victory of Inter and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 1.79