Europa League: Manchester United vs Brugge live streaming free

Manchester United vs Brugge live streaming free

Manchester United – Brugge. Forecast of Maxim Kalinichenko (February 27, 2020)

The former midfielder of Spartak and the national team of Ukraine, and now an expert on the site Maxim Kalinichenko shares his forecast for the match of the Europa League Manchester United – Brugge.

In the first match, Brugge and Manchester United exchanged goals, but will the return match be productive?

Manchester United won’t effortlessly winning the group in the Europa League – Ole Gunnar Solskher often used reservists and as a result his team finished first with 13 points in the asset, ahead of the second AZ by four points. In the Premier League, Manchester United is fighting for a ticket to the Champions League, but so far Chelsea have been losing it, having lost three points behind their opponents.

“Brugge” in the Champions League failed to prove themselves – the team of Philippe Clement almost beat Madrid “Real” on his field, but that’s where all the team’s achievements in the tournament end. Nevertheless, the “black and blue” won the fight against “Galatasaray” for third place and in the playoffs they drew a 1: 1 draw against Manchester United, which kept the intrigue in tandem.

“Club Brugge” will be forced to open today – a goal conceded in their field obliges the team to take action at the gates of others. Thus, Manchester United will have free space, which he has been using very efficiently lately – the teams will probably play on the opposite courses, which will affect the performance.

I propose to put on the total more (2.5) goals for a factor of 2.11 in 1x Bet.

