Europa League, match Arsenal vs Olympiacos: live stream, preview, prediction

Arsenal vs Olympiacos. Forecast (CF. 2.14) for the Europa League match (February 27, 2020)

We offer our forecast option for the Europa League match, in which London’s Arsenal will hold a return match against Olympiakos on February 27. Will the gunners be able to consolidate their success? – the answer is in this material.

Arsenal

The last defeat of Arsenal was dated December 29 of last year, and after this date, the “ gunners ” delight the fans, only the performance among Londoners leaves much to be desired. In the last three games, the “ red-white ” won, in 3 of the last 4 matches did not miss.

To date, Mikel Arteta’s wards have earned 37 points, which is four points from the European Cups zone. In the Sunday match, “ The Gunners ” held an enchanting match, in which at the 46th minute the capital club scored the winning goal against the team from Liverpool, and he became second in the performance of Obameyang and fifth in the match.

Olympiacos

In the last match of the Greek Super League, Olympiacos managed to beat the current champion – PAOK (1: 0), which allowed the red-and-white to reach a solid first place, five points ahead of the second team. It is worth noting that the ” legend ” remained the only team in Greece, which has never lost.

In the first game, Pedro Martins wards in terms of statistics were in no way inferior to the English club, but one mistake decided the outcome of the match, and our forecast passed confidently.

Statistics

Olympiacos did not lose 10 away matches in a row

Arsenal conceded in 7 of their last 10 home matches

Teams have never tied in personal meetings

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Arsenal (1: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers are on the side of the hosts, who were able to win the first match, but it is unlikely that the Greek club will simply give a ticket to the next stage. We assume the maximum intensity of the game and wait for goals scored in today’s game.

Our forecast is that Arsenal will not lose + the total is more (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Marathon with a coefficient of 2.14