Europa League match, Basaksehir vs Sporting: live stream, preview, prediction

Basaksehir vs Sporting: forecast for the Europa League match (February 27, 2020)

Bashaksehir won the last three home matches, but whether Sporting will be able to interrupt this series on February 27, we prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Basaksehir

“Bashaksehir” got into the playoffs from a very difficult group – the team of Okan Buruk competed with “Borussia” from Mönchengladbach, “Roma” and “Wolfsberger”. As a result, the Turkish vice champion won the group with 10 points, ahead of Borussia by one point. In Lisbon, Basekshehir lost 1: 3, seriously reducing their chances of getting into the next round.

Sporting

“Sporting” after the group stage of the Europa League, where the “lions” lost the rivalry to LASC, focused on the Portuguese championship, but the Silas team’s team is not doing well. After 22 rounds, the “lions” are only fourth in the table and are no longer participating in the fight for a ticket to the Champions League – the second “Port” has 17 points more, “Benfica” has advanced 18 points ahead.

Statistics

Bashaksehir have won their last three home matches

In only one of three home matches of the group stage of the Europa League “Bashaksehir” lost

Sporting did not win in any of the last three away matches – two losses and a draw

Forecast

Bashaksehir in Portugal failed, but was able to score one goal, which retained the intrigue in this pair. At home, Buruk’s team will obviously bet on more aggressive football and will try to play the first number – Sporting will surely defend the advantage and will not risk it. Away “lions” have serious problems in defense, which leaves the owners a chance of success.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on “Bashaksehir” . In the Betting League, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.65