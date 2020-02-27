Europa League, match Celtic vs Copenhagen: live stream, preview, prediction

Celtic vs Copenhagen: forecast for the Europa League match (February 27, 2020)

“Celtic” does not lose in 11 games in a row, but whether Copenhagen will be able to interrupt this series on February 27 – look for the answer in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Celtic

“Celtic” in its group did not experience any difficulties – Neil Lennon’s team in the playoffs came out of first place, ahead of “Cluj” by one point. In the Scottish championship, the Celts are also successful – after 28 rounds they are leading in the table and the closest rival in the person of the Rangers is ahead by 12 points, but they have one match more than the main competitor.

Copenhagen

“Copenhagen” was also successful in the group stage – Stale Solbakken’s team, although he came to the finish line second, losing one point to “Malmo,” but he got access to the playoffs in advance. In the first match against Celtic, the Lions played very weakly, but had a chance to turn the tide – having recouped in the 52nd minute, Copenhagen could have come forward, but did not realize a penalty.

Statistics

In the last 11 matches, Celtic won 10 wins

In only one of the last 11 matches did Celtic score less than two goals

In none of the last three matches did Copenhagen win – two draws and a loss

Forecast

“Celtic” allowed himself to relax in Denmark after a goal, for which he paid in the end – a draw 1: 1, although it is a completely acceptable result for the “Celts”, but leaves the chances to “Copenhagen”. Nevertheless, at the moment, “Celtic” looks more convincing than the opponent, he plays on his field, where even the grandees do not feel comfortable, therefore he should not have problems with a victory.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on Celtic . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.85