Europa League Prediction: Roma vs Gent live streaming free

Roma vs Gent live streaming free

Roma – Gent. Europa League Prediction (February 20, 2020)

After a series of failed matches, Roma will try to beat Gent at home in the 1/16 final of the Europa League. Will “Wolves” justify the status of a favorite of the confrontation? We have prepared our forecast and bet option for this match.

Roma

Paulo Fonseca’s team is failing on all fronts. Not so long ago, “ Wolves ” flew out of the Italian Cup, losing to Juventus with a score of 1: 3. After that, the Roman club lost three games in a row in Serie A, which significantly complicated the task of getting into the TOP-4.

In the last match of the Italian championship, Roma unsuccessfully traveled to Bergamo, where they lost to their direct competitor in the person of Atalanta (1: 2). In view of such a difficult situation, the Romans will have to be as responsible as possible about promoting the Europa League playoffs.

Ghent

The Belgian club successfully performed in the group stage of the Europa League, where he had by no means difficult opponents. In the quartet with Wolfsburg, Saint-Etienne and Alexandria, Gent scored 12 points and took the first line, having passed the tournament path without defeats.

In the Belgian Championship, Jessa Torupa is in second place, nine points behind the Brugge leader. In the last match, “ Gent ” outplayed “Apen” (3: 2). Guests today will not be able to help the main striker Roma Yaremchuk.



Statistics

Roma have lost 3 of their last 4 home matches.

Gent has 4 away victories in a row.

“Roma” twice beat “Gent” in 2009 – 3: 1 in Italy and 7: 1 in Belgium.

“Roma” conceded a minimum of 1 goal in the last 6 home matches.

Forecast

The Club of Rome is in an open crisis, but this does not prevent the bookmakers from giving it the status of a clear favorite of the upcoming match. It is possible that the “ Wolves ” will nevertheless win the fight in a duel with an unstable opponent, but “ Gent ”, owning a working attack, can easily distinguish himself at the opponent’s goal. In this match, we are expecting goals from both teams.

Our forecast is “about teams to score – yes .” For this bet BC Parimatch offers a coefficient of 1.75.