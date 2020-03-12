Europa League: Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen Live Stream

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen. Forecast (CF. 2.39) for the Europa League match (March 12, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the Europa League match, in which the Rangers accept Bayer on March 12. Can “pharmacists” resist “Ibroks”? – the answer is in this material.

Rangers

The Rangers once again lost the Scottish Premieres gold, where after 29 rounds they got 21 wins and four draws, which brought 67 points and an early exit to the playoffs, but the distance to Celtic is already 13 points, which will practically fail cut to the end of the season.

In the last game, the Jersey away defeated Ross County (1-0). In the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, the “ teddy bears ” outplayed Braga (4: 2) in terms of the sum of two meetings, for which we made a prediction .

In today’s match , Jack , Elander and Defoe will not be able to take part .

Bayer

The fourth team of Germany after 25 rounds broke into the top five and is only eight points behind the first “Bavaria”. The “ pharmacists ” have 14 victories and five world victories, and in the last round Leverkusen defeated the Frankfurt Eintracht (4: 0) in their field. In the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, the “ lions ” were taken out of the Porto draw by the sum of two meetings 5: 2.

Before today’s match, Bayer has all the legionnaires in the ranks, but Lomb , Bender and Falland are still in the infirmary and will not be able to help their team.

Statistics

The Rangers have won 8 of their last 10 home matches

Bayer have won 6 of their last 10 away matches

In the last 10 matches of Bayer have scored at least two goals

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Bayer (2: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers are inclined to the success of the guests, but the “ jersey ” in their field play very powerfully and are not inferior to the German team in many ways. We expect a neat first game in which teams will pay more attention to defense, but still hope that they will not do without goals. We offer to play a combined bet in favor of the hosts.

Our forecast – the Rangers will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.39