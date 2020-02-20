Europa League: Rangers vs Braga live streaming free

Rangers vs Braga live streaming free

Rangers-Braga. Forecast (CF. 2.08) for the match of the Europa League (February 20, 2020)

Our forecast for the match of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League, in which on February 20 the Rangers will host the Portuguese Braga. Can the “light blue” resist? – the answer is in our material.

Rangers

Scotland’s vice champion is fighting for the champion title against Celtic and to date has released the Celts by 10 points, but has a game in reserve, which is unlikely to change the tournament situation.

In the last match, the Jersey beat Livingston (1-0). The Rangers defense is the best in Scotland – 16 goals conceded, but the attack is still in second place.

In today’s match in the “ light blue ” will not be able to enter the field Defoe , Elander and Barisic , as well as Jack , who has a red card.

Braga

The fourth team of Portugal will arrive in a good mood after an away victory over Benfica (1-0), which we made a prediction for , but the distance to the second Porto was practically not reduced and amounted to 16 points. The main reason for this separation of the first two can be considered an unsuccessful game of competitors in the attack.

A series of matches without defeats for the “ gunsmiths ” is ten games in a row.

In today’s game, Tormen and Eduard will not be able to take part .

Statistics

The Rangers have won 16 of their last 20 home matches

Braga won five away matches in a row

“Jersey” did not miss in 5 of the last 10 games

Opponents will hold the first match in history



Forecast

“ Braga ” has issued several powerful matches, but it is unlikely to be in some way superior to today’s hosts, for whom successful performances in the Europa League will become additional motivation . We assume that today we will see the game on a collision course, and the teams will delight football fans with goals scored, for which we propose to play a bet.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 2.08

Bet on the outcome – the Rangers win for 2.40