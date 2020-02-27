Europa League, Red Bull Salzburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt: live stream, preview, prediction

Salzburg vs Eintracht: prediction (KF. 2.36) and bets on the match of the Europa League match (February 27, 2020)

Eintracht after the first match has three goals over Salzburg, but whether it will be enough for the passage on February 27 – you will know the answer from our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Salzburg

“Salzburg” brightly held the group stage of the Champions League, but failed to break into the playoffs. Jesse Marsh’s team finished third, losing competition to Liverpool and Napoli. In winter, Erling Holland left the team, scoring six goals for the “bulls” in the group, so the team’s line of attack was severely damaged.

In the Austrian championship, Salzburg is not perfect – at the moment he is losing the first line to LASK. Nevertheless, the distance between the main contenders for the championship is only three points, so the chance to return to the top of the “bulls” will certainly be presented. In the last round, Salzburg tied 2: 2 with Austria, failing to win the third match in a row.

Eintracht Fr

Eintracht in the Europa League fought for access to the playoffs until the last round and, as a result, got it. Adi Hutter’s team lost the first line to Arsenal, but was able to get ahead of Standard and Guimaraes, retaining second place. In the Bundesliga, “eagles” also have problems – after 23 rounds they are only 11th in the table.

Eintracht is separated from the relegation zone by eight points, which do not yet allow him to be included in the number of candidates for departure, but it is also difficult to name him a candidate for European competition – the sixth Schalke is eight points away. In the last round, “Eintracht”, contrary to all forecasts, lost 1: 2 to “Union” in their field, thus having already suffered a second defeat in the last three matches.

Statistics

Only in one of the last five matches has Salzburg scored less than two goals

Salzburg is the most productive team in the Austrian championship – 70 goals in 20 matches

Eintracht conceded seven goals in their last three matches

Forecast

“Salzburg” failed in Germany, losing 1: 4, thereby seriously reducing their chances of reaching the next round. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that the “bulls” have already given up – in the attack they play flawlessly and even they can play such a handicap.

“Eintracht”, although it has added recently, but the “eagles” are still unreliable in defense, the hosts will bet on the attack and restrain its guests will be extremely difficult.

We believe that guests will be productively mistaken. Forecast – individual total of Salzburg more than two goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.95

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (-1) at Salzburg . Such a bet can be placed for 2.36