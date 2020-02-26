Europa League: Sporting Braga v Rangers live stream, preview, betting tips

Sporting Braga v Rangers live streaming free

“Braga” – “Rangers”. Forecast (K. 1.79) and bets on the match of the playoffs of the Europa League February 26, 2020

In the 1/16 finals of the Europa League playoffs, Braga will host the Rangers. The game will take place at the City Stadium on February 26th. The meeting starts at 20:00 Moscow time. The forecast for Braga is the Rangers.

Commented on the first game between these teams. Glasgow poorly realized the chances until a certain point, while Braga had better control over its own. But then the Portuguese quit playing responsibly and got three unanswered goals at Ibrox. A fantastic match was held by the son of George Haji – Janis, who alone dragged the Scots to victory. Yes, the disqualified forward Morelos will miss the return match. He, of course, the leader of Glasgow, but failed the first meeting, squandering all the moments that he had.

Braga, of course, is a very scratchy team that can advance to the next stage in the sum of two matches. Moreover, the Scots were very much helped by the stands in the first game, which drove them to “bury” the Portuguese when they wavered. The return match should bring goals in both directions, but the “Braga”, which this season defeated the leader of Primera, “Benfica” and took the League Cup in the final against “Porto”, should not concede.

“Braga”

At the group stage of the Europa League, a team from the Portuguese city of the same name earned 14 points. Thanks to this, she confidently reached the playoffs from first place.

In the championship of his country , Braga is currently third. In 22 rounds, Ruben Amorim’s wards won 40 points, his team fell 16 points behind the leadership position.

More recently, the “gunsmiths” managed to get Sporting (2: 1) and Porto (1: 0) into the League Cup playoffs, after which the “archbishops” defeated Moreirency (2: 1) and Sporting ( 1-0) in the championship.

Europa League calendar and table

Then “Braga” broke the world with “Lived Vicente” (2: 2) and prevailed over “Benfica” (1: 0). In the first meeting in LE with the Rangers, the Portuguese lost (2: 3). On February 23, Ruben Amorim’s team defeated Setubal (3: 1).

Rangers

In a difficult group with Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord, the Scottish club from the city of Glasgow took second place. In six fights, this team scored nine points.

Where will the scandalous midfielder Manchester United go? Will Manchester City keep the scorer, who will strengthen Barcelona and other transfer news of recent days

In the home championship , the Rangers are currently in second place. For 27 rounds of the Scottish championship, Stephen Gerrard’s wards got 64 points, 12 points behind Celtic.

More recently, the Jersey away defeated Hamilton in the 1/8 finals of the Scottish Cup (4: 1), after which the Teddy Bears were defeated by the Kilmarnock in the championship (1: 2).

On February 16, the Rangers defeated Livingston (1: 0), and then he prevailed at home in a meeting with Braga at the Euro Arena (3: 2). On the 23rd, Steven Gerrard’s team painted the world with St. Johnston in the championship (2: 2).

Forecast and Rates

For the victory of Braga in this meeting, the bookmakers give a coefficient of 1.97, for a draw – 3.68, and for the victory of the Rangers – 4.08.

In the first game on Ibroks, the Portuguese lost the two-goal lead and then completely lost to the Scots. At home, they will try to fix everything, “gunsmiths” will not hesitate with a goal scored. Our prediction and bet on the match are goals in both halves with a coefficient of 1.79.