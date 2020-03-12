Europa League: Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk Live Stream

Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (March 12, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the Europa League match, in which Wolfsburg will host Shakhtar Donetsk on March 12. What to expect from the first team duel? – the answer is in our material.

Wolfsburg

“ Wolfsburg ” for nine consecutive matches goes without defeat and in the first duel of the spring part of the Europa League beat Malmö with a score of 5: 1. In this confrontation, the “ wolves ” had a slurred first game, and already on the road they “took aim” and defeated the Swedish club (3-0).

In the Bundesliga, ” green and white ” after 25 rounds have extracted nine wins and draws that brought the hosts 36 points, one less than the sixth “Schalke.” The last two duels of the German club ended in a draw – with Union Berlin (2: 2) and RB Leipzig (0: 0), for which we made a prediction.

In today’s match , William , Gilavogi and Camacho , who have an ankle injury, will not be able to play .

Shakhtar Donetsk

” Shakhtar ” after the unexpected defeat of “Vorskla” (0: 1), got two wins in a row in the championship of the “Dnepr-1” and “Spike”, scoring opponents eight goals, but the ” Miners ” managed to miss four goals.

In the championship of Ukraine, the “ orange-black ” confidently lead, ahead of the second Dynamo by 14 points, while the Donetsk have the best defense and attack line – 59 goals, 18 of which are Moraes’s asset , which has already recovered from damage and will be able to take part in today’s match.

In the infirmary of “ moles ” for today there was only Solomon .

Statistics

Shakhtar scored an average of 2.10 goals on the road

Wolfsburg Win 3 of 8 Last Home Fights

In 8 of the last 10 matches of Wolfsburg, at least three goals were scored

The teams will hold the first match in history

Forecast

It is hard to imagine the tactics that Oliver Glasner will choose for the first match against Shakhtar , but we are sure that the “ wolves ” will go forward. ” Miner ” in full battle kit that is able to organize a quick counter that “miners ‘ shown in the first round.

We assume the game is on opposing courses and the main bet we take goals from the teams, and the result we take the success of a faster and more coherent Donetsk team, but we use the bet with the possibility of return.

Our forecast is that both will score and bet on it through BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 1.85

Bet on the outcome – Shakhtar win with handicap (0) for 2.40