Europa League: Wolves vs Espanyol live streaming free

Wolves – Espanyol: forecast for the Europa League match (February 20, 2020)

Espanyol did not win in any of the last three away matches, but whether his unsuccessful series will continue on February 20 in a duel with Wolverhampton – the answer is in our forecast. How will the meeting end?

Wolves

Wolverhampton had no problems in the group – neither Slovan nor Besiktas provided proper resistance to the Nun Sant team . As a result, the “wolves” lost the first place to “Brahe”, but confidently stepped into the playoffs with 13 points and four victories in six matches. In the Premier League, Wolves are still eighth, but only four points behind the Europa League.

Espanyol

Espanyol in his group also spoke very confidently – the parrots resolved all their questions ahead of schedule, so in the last two rounds they relaxed and presented points to Ferencvaros and CSKA, which did not prevent them from remaining in the lead. In the championship of Spain, the Abelardo team is in last place, but behind the saving 17th line by only two points.

Statistics

Wolverhampton won their last two home games in the Europa League with a total score of 5: 0

Espanyol managed to win only in one of the last five matches

Espanyol conceded two goals in each of the last three away matches

Forecast

Wolverhampton is currently not in optimal shape, but at the same time the Wolves will probably bet only on victory today – Espanyol is in crisis all season, only occasionally giving out quality fights.

The Spaniards are now much more important to solve all their questions in the championship, so the Europa League is now hardly a priority tournament for them, and in general, the “wolves” look more powerful than their opponents.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) at Wolverhampton . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.97