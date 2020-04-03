Europe extends the quarantine: how long will closed borders

The European Union, which imposed restrictions on entry to the Schengen area for citizens of third countries, intends to extend the quarantine for another month. This was stated by Vice-President of the European Commission , Margaritis Schinas, writes EUobserver.

According to him, the situation with coronavirus causes EU to extend restrictions.

The top five European countries, where the coronavirus is spreading most rapidly, are Italy (according to official data, the number of victims is already more than 13 thousand people), Spain (more than 10 thousand deaths), but also in Germany and France.

We will remind, the world health organization declared the European center of the pandemic coronavirus. In the European region, the virus is spreading more actively than in China at the beginning of the outbreak.

