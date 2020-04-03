Europe has banned launches of Russian missiles

European company Arianespace because of the pandemic of the coronavirus in six months has banned launches of rockets “Soyuz-ST” production of the Russian Rocket and space center “Progress” Equatorial Kourou (French Guiana), reported RIA Novosti source in the space industry.

According to the interlocutor of the Agency, the launches of the media may resume in mid-September.

“Subject to the reopening of the spaceport to the end of the year can be three launches of the missiles,” — said the source.