Europe surpassed China in the number of infected with the coronavirus

Wednesday, March 18, the number of infected with the coronavirus in Europe for the first time surpassed the number infected in China. In China, it amounted to 80 thousand 894 people. European countries have close to 100 thousand. Only in Italy the day it was revealed 4 207 new cases. The number of deaths in this country is rapidly approaching the number of deaths from COVID-19 in China. A day in Italy has died of 475 patients, whereas in China there were only 11 cases with a fatal outcome. In total in China, the coronavirus has killed 3 237 people, and in Italy — 2 978 people.

All in all the world for the last day of the pandemic COVID-19 claimed the lives of 941 infected. This is the highest figure for the last week. The mortality rate has already reached 10%. The coronavirus identified in 172 countries.

Italian authorities said that all the dead on March 18 suffered some chronic diseases, that is, it was people with poor health.

Governments around the world are forced to take unpopular measures to stop the further spread of the coronavirus.

