European countries continue to close their borders

On Thursday Sweden closed their borders and banned foreigners entering the country.

This was announced by the Minister of internal Affairs of Sweden, Mikael Damberg, reports on SVT.

“This is an exceptional measure which should not last longer than necessary,” said Damberg.

After the call of the European Council and the European Commission, the Swedish government took a decision to stop visit to the country since Thursday.

“The decision is valid from 19 of March and within 30 days. We are talking primarily about the arrival of flights and entry checks already carried out,” said Mikael Damberg.

The decision was made after the EU leaders summit held via videoconference, which discussed the proposal to introduce a temporary ban on entry to the block.

“Our philosophy is very simple: to limit unnecessary travel as much as possible, but at the same time to save freight, to avoid deficit,” – said the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The Ministry of internal Affairs of Finland informs about restriction of movement across its border at midnight on March 19. These restrictions will remain in effect until mid-April.

The restrictions apply to both external and internal borders of Finland. The border crossings will be closed and will enter into force on internal border control.

“Finland and the world are in a very serious situation due to the coronavirus. The situation demands much from all of us. Border traffic in Finland is limited. These decisions, the government wants to contribute to the functioning of Finnish society and health care system in exceptional circumstances”, – said the Minister of internal Affairs Maria Kisala.

Completely closes the cross-border movement by road, sea and air transport. Persons returning to Finland from abroad must stay in quarantine conditions for 14 days.

The Finnish citizens and people who reside permanently in Finland, you can come back. Foreign tourists in Finland can leave the country.