European countries will create a military group to combat coronavirus

The European Union wanted to create a joint military operational unit, designed to resist and combat coronavirus. This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell in Twitter.

At the online press conference, he said that the European States have held negotiations and discussed the possibility of using military competence for the exchange of information between countries. In this regard, he did not rule out in the near future the establishment of an operational group within the foreign service of the EU under the leadership of the military.

“This will be done in full coordination with NATO and to complement it,” added Borrell.

Concluding, he noted that European countries must unite in the fight against COVID-19.