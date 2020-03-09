European experts told about the diet of Putin, trump and Merkel

The specialists of the European medical Institute of obesity compared diet of the presidents of Russia and USA Vladimir Putin and Donald trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez. It is reported by the El Models.

According to the publication, the 67-year-old Russian President uses lean meats, fatty fish and low-fat varieties, fruit, vegetables, cereals and eggs, and he tries not to eat the products of deep processing and drinking alcohol. If necessary selects the wine or beer. For Breakfast, Putin prefers eggs, in scrambled eggs or raw quail, fruit and dried fruit, buckwheat porridge with the addition of millet and honey. For dinner he has milk or dairy products. In addition, to maintain good physical shape head of the Russian state to help sports, including swimming, martial arts, skiing and hockey.

The American President suffers from a mild form of obesity. At 73, he still loves fast food. His food is burgers, sandwiches with eggs and cheese, bacon and sauces, the Buffalo wings with fries, pizza, etc. However, trump does not drink alcohol, he prefers Coca-Cola light with caffeine and chocolate shakes. He is not as active lifestyle as the Russian counterpart.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel prefers German food. In her diet — sausages with gravy and mashed potatoes, cheese fondue and beer. For dinner she eats vegetables.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez chose a balanced Mediterranean diet: greens, salads, meat and grilled fish. In addition, the Prime Minister firmly eat Breakfast, drink lots of water, from alcoholic beverages drinking sparkling or red wine.He also leads an active lifestyle, three times a week, runs or rides a Bicycle.