European parliamentarians understand that Russia is trying to use the quarantine for the lifting of sanctions

Three deputies of the European Parliament sent a letter to the leadership of the European Commission, expressing concern over the recent ideas about the lifting of EU sanctions against Russia on the background of the pandemic coronavirus.

A letter signed by the Lithuanian MEP Andrius Kubilius, co-chair of the parliamentary Committee of the Association Ukraine-EU Witold Wasikowski and head of the informal group of friends of European Ukraine Petras Austrevicius, is available to the EP.

MEPs addressed a letter to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, high representative of the Union for foreign Affairs and security policy to Josep Borrell and European Commissioner for EU enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

“With deep concern we draw your attention to the latest ideas voiced by the UN Secretary General and some other political leaders calling for a review of sanctions regimes of the EU,” they wrote.

The deputies emphasize that these initiatives resonate with the statements of the head of Committee of the Russian Federation Council international Affairs Konstantin Kosachev, who called for the abolition of all the mutual sanctions in connection with the coronavirus, the fall in oil prices and the threat of the global economic crisis. Similar ideas put forward by Vladimir Putin during a recent conference with the leaders of the G20.

The two MPs that the EU sanctions against Russia was accepted from-for rough violation of international norms, when she started a hybrid war against Ukraine and illegally annexed Crimea. The preconditions for the lifting of sanctions defined by the Minsk agreements, Russia still has not fulfilled.

“Changing sanctions regimes or their abolition is not a humanitarian action but rather a manifestation of the benevolence of authoritarian regimes that continue to suppress freedom and violate the rule of law.

This would mean a reversal of the values of the EU and refusal to support those people who continue to fight for democracy,” said the MEPs.

Therefore, MEPs call on the Commission to carefully consider any initiatives to start discussing easing or lifting of existing sanctions regimes and do not support them.

In addition, they ask the EU to increase pressure on Russian authorities with a clear demand for an immediate cessation of hostilities on the demarcation line in the Donbas to allow the Ukrainian government and international organizations to care about stopping the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 in these areas.