Eurovision 2020: After winning group Go-A Ukraine has lost several positions at the bookies

After winning the national selection for Eurovision 2020 group Go-A Ukraine continued its decline in the table bookmakers for victory in the Eurovision song contest. During the night, our country lost two places and is now in 22nd position.

The most dramatic fall happened after the names of the six finalists of the national selection. Then Ukraine lost eight seats and moved to the 20 line.

The leader of today is the representative of Lithuania, the Roop, who will perform at the competition with the song On Fire. The second betting Italy Diodato and singer with the ballad Fai rumore. Third is Sweden, which has not yet chosen their contestant.

Group Go-A will compete for qualification to the finals of the Eurovision song contest at the semi-final show may 12. Before that Ukraine has never lost at this stage.