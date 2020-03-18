Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam is cancelled

Organizers canceled due to coronavirus Eurovision-2020, which may 12-16, was held in Rotterdam (the Netherlands).

As reported on the website eurovision.tv the last few weeks have been studied many alternatives that would allow to hold a competition.

“Because of the uncertainty caused by the spread of Covid-19 across Europe, and restrictions imposed by the governments of the parties and the authorities of the Netherlands, the European broadcasting Union (EBU) made the difficult decision not to hold a contest. At the core of this solution is the health of artists, staff, fans and visitors, as well as the situation in the Netherlands, Europe and worldwide”, – said in a statement.

Broadcaster and host city will continue negotiations to find out whether it is possible to arrange the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam in 2021.

The contest was cancelled for the first time. Before that, Eurovision has been held annually for the past 64 years.

Recall that the song contest “Eurovision-2020” due to last year’s winning singer Duncan Lawrence was to be held in the Netherlands. The host city was selected by Rotterdam.

According to the draw results, the performance of the Ukrainian group Go-A was to be held in the first semifinal on may 12. Song in a new arrangement can be heard here.