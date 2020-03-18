Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam was cancelled because of coronavirus – media

The Eurovision song contest-2020, which was to be held in the Netherlands in may 2020, was canceled due to the coronavirus.

This information was spread by some media, citing a statement by the Israeli broadcasting Corporation (“Kahn”) on Twitter and also on account of SuperTV.

At the same time on the official pages of the song contest are no confirmations or denials of the abolition of the Eurovision-2020 not yet published – the organizers noted that the prepared statement.

Previously I was diagnosed with a coronavirus, one of the members of the European broadcasting Union. For this reason, the representatives of Sweden and Israel refused to take part in the event.

התפשטות קורונה | אירוויזיון 2020 ברוטרדם צפוי להתבטל. הנחיות משרד הבריאות ההולנדי לא מאפשרות לקיים את התחרות ללא קהל

הדיווח של @shani_na מתוך #חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/IvkFuRjonm — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 17, 2020

On the official account of the Eurovision song contest in Instagram earlier urged the fans of the contest to wait for official statements from the organizers.

“We know that you are looking forward to news about the Eurovision song contest this year. Due to the ever changing situation with the coronavirus, it is necessary to take into account every important element. Please bear with me. We hope to have more information in the near future,” he posted on the social network page.

Earlier, the organizers of the song contest Eurovision 2020 named six possible scenarios of the event in case of extension of quarantine because of the coronavirus. Among them was also considered the abolition of competition and the transfer date.

The international song contest Eurovision in 2020 was to be held in Rotterdam (the Netherlands).

Recall that the winner of the Eurovision song contest in 2019 became the representative of the Netherlands Duncan Lawrence with the song the Arcade, which gave the country the right to host the competition.

In 2020, Ukraine at the Eurovision song contest should represent the group Go_A, which won the National selection.

Sleep with someone in our stars read we in Instagram.

Author

Eva Romanova