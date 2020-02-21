Eurovision 2020: one of the finalists of the national selection lead in YouTube

The names of six participants who have been in the final of the national selection for Eurovision 2020. This Saturday, February 22, they will again perform on the stage for the right to represent Ukraine at the international song contest in Rotterdam.

In the meantime, look whose contest entry received the highest number of views in YouTube. So, the leader singer Jerry Heil – 965 669 views. In second place – TVORCHI (462 491 viewing), and closes the top three KHAYAT (378 696 views). Next in descending order are: Go-A KRUTЬ and David Axelrod.

Jerry Heil – 965 669 views

TVORCHI – 462 491 viewing

KHAYAT – 378 696 views

Go-A – 247 452 view

KRUTЬ – 222 362 view

David Axelrod – 204 598 views

As previously reported, the finale of national selection for Eurovision 2020 will perform Tina, Jamal and Verka Serduchka.

The international song contest “Eurovision-2020” will take place on 12, 14 and 16 may 2020 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Earlier was presented the slogan contest, logo music shows and design stage and announced the names of presenters. Ukraine will perform in the second half of the first semi-final, which will be held may 12.