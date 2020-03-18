“Eurovision 2020” plan to cancel due to the outbreak of coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

"Евровидение 2020" планируют отменить из-за вспышки коронавируса

Photo: eurovision.tv

International music contest “Eurovision 2020” will be cancelled on the background of the pandemic coronavirus. This is with reference to sources reported on Twitter, the Israeli broadcasting Corporation (“Kahn”).

Official confirmation of this information.

We will remind that earlier the organizers of the competition reported that watching the constantly changing situation in the world, and will soon reveal more information:

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article