“Eurovision-2020”: the bookies predicted the winner

Recently in Ukraine held a large-scale national selection for song contest “Eurovision-2020”. The results of the vote, won by a group of “Go-A”, which got its start in Rotterdam.

Later, there were bookmakers that are ready to take bets on the winners of “Eurovision”. So, folk ensemble with their “Nightingale” they are predicting 18th place.

Note that the leaders of the “rating” is the team from Lithuania “The Roop” with the song “On Fire”. The contest will take part 41, transmit Podrobnosti.