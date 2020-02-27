“Eurovision 2020”: the competition is postponed because of the coronavirus

“Eurovision”. Photo: eurovision.tv

“Eurovision 2020” unable to migrate because of the epidemic of the coronavirus.

This opinion was expressed by a leading Dutch virologist AB Osterhaus. This was reported on the official page in Instagram “Eurovision Ukraine”.

You need to consider is that the competition may not take place. However, it all depends on how strong is the epidemic of the coronavirus directly before the Eurovision song contest. Although we can manage to defeat the virus, as it was with SARS in 2003.” – quoted in the social network of the Dutch virologist.

Also, the report says that the European Linguistic Union there is always a fallback in case of emergency situations.

Perhaps there will be a limit on the number of visitors to the show, or it takes place on an empty stage or in a separate TV Studio. Anyway, it is not necessary is premature to talk about possible problems with holding of “Eurovision 2020”. The organizers and representatives of the EBU carefully monitor the current situation with the spread of the coronavirus,” – said in the message.

Recall that the “Eurovision 2020” will be held in the Netherlands. The host city chose Rotterdam. The semifinals are scheduled for may 12 and 14, and the trophy will compete the 16th of may.

Note that the first time the “Eurovision” Ukraine will be represented with the song, which from the beginning to the end marks in the Ukrainian language, which takes the electro-folk group Go_A.