“Eurovision 2020” Ukraine entered the top 10 favorites among viewers

Photo: eurovisionworld.com

Representatives from Ukraine at “Eurovision 2020”, entered the top 10 audience vote.

So, in the online voting, which was posted on the official contest website, users actively vote for our representative and promise him a place in the top ten. As of March 16, a group Go-A was in seventh place. To see the result, you need to take part in the vote.

Performers have 5% to win. The same chance the audience give Switzerland and Romania.

The most votes, the audience gave the representative of Lithuania, on located Russia, Bulgaria, Georgia and Switzerland. Tens also includes Iceland, Greece and Germany.

Note that the Go-commented on A disappointing forecasts of bookmakers.

In addition, the “Eurovision 2020” will not be cancelled due to coronavirus.