“Eurovision-2020” was canceled due to coronavirus

«Евровидение-2020» отменили из-за коронавируса

The contest “Eurovision-2020”, the preparation of which was carried out in a normal mode, is officially canceled due to the coronavirus. This was officially announced by the organizers. The Ministry of health of the Netherlands called the contest invalid. Participants of “Eurovision” promise to invite for next year. However, they will have to prepare new songs.

We will remind, earlier there were rumors about the cancellation of the contest, when the coronavirus was identified in one of the members of the European broadcasting Union. The representatives of Sweden and Israel refused to participate in the contest.

