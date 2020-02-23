“Eurovision-2020”: who will represent Ukraine

By Maria Batterbury

"Евровидение-2020": кто представит Украину

On Saturday, February 22, was held the final of Ukrainian national selection for the international song contest “Eurovision-2020”. For the right to represent Ukraine in Rotterdam fought 6 participants.

It is known that the results of the judges and the audience vote was won by a group of “Go-A”. They will represent Ukraine at the major competition, transmit Podrobnosti.

Jury:

  • Go-A – 6
  • Chiti – 5
  • Jerry Heil – 1
  • Khayat – 4
  • David Axelrod – 3
  • Tvorchi – 2

Evaluation of the audience:

  • Go-A – 6
  • Chiti – 4
  • Jerry Heil – 1
  • Khayat – 5
  • David Axelrod – 2
  • Tvorchi – 3
