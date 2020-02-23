“Eurovision-2020”: who will represent Ukraine

On Saturday, February 22, was held the final of Ukrainian national selection for the international song contest “Eurovision-2020”. For the right to represent Ukraine in Rotterdam fought 6 participants.

It is known that the results of the judges and the audience vote was won by a group of “Go-A”. They will represent Ukraine at the major competition, transmit Podrobnosti.

Jury:

Go-A – 6

Chiti – 5

Jerry Heil – 1

Khayat – 4

David Axelrod – 3

Tvorchi – 2

Evaluation of the audience: