“Eurovision-2020”: who will represent Ukraine
On Saturday, February 22, was held the final of Ukrainian national selection for the international song contest “Eurovision-2020”. For the right to represent Ukraine in Rotterdam fought 6 participants.
It is known that the results of the judges and the audience vote was won by a group of “Go-A”. They will represent Ukraine at the major competition, transmit Podrobnosti.
Jury:
- Go-A – 6
- Chiti – 5
- Jerry Heil – 1
- Khayat – 4
- David Axelrod – 3
- Tvorchi – 2
Evaluation of the audience:
- Go-A – 6
- Chiti – 4
- Jerry Heil – 1
- Khayat – 5
- David Axelrod – 2
- Tvorchi – 3