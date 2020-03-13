“Eurovision 2020” will not be cancelled due to coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

"Евровидение 2020" не будут отменять из-за коронавируса

“Eurovision”. Photo: eurovision.tv

International music contest “Eurovision 2020” to cancel because of the spread of coronavirus infection are not planning.

At the meeting, the authorities in Rotterdam, it was decided that “Eurovision 2020” should continue in the normal way and the cancellation or postponement of the competition will not. This was reported on the page of the Eurovision song contest in Uraine in Instagram with a link to the publication ad.nl.

We are watching the situation with the spread of the virus daily. While the contest does not require any additional decisions. Training continues in full. I think in mid-April, will need to revisit this issue, however we now have still plenty of time before the competition,” said Alderman of Qasmi (member of the municipal Council of Rotterdam tourism).

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
