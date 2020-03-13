“Eurovision 2020” will not be cancelled due to coronavirus
“Eurovision”. Photo: eurovision.tv
International music contest “Eurovision 2020” to cancel because of the spread of coronavirus infection are not planning.
At the meeting, the authorities in Rotterdam, it was decided that “Eurovision 2020” should continue in the normal way and the cancellation or postponement of the competition will not. This was reported on the page of the Eurovision song contest in Uraine in Instagram with a link to the publication ad.nl.
We are watching the situation with the spread of the virus daily. While the contest does not require any additional decisions. Training continues in full. I think in mid-April, will need to revisit this issue, however we now have still plenty of time before the competition,” said Alderman of Qasmi (member of the municipal Council of Rotterdam tourism).