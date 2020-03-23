Eurovision can translate it online

The organizers of the Eurovision song contest considering the song events online.

This was stated by the European broadcasting Union. Perhaps the “Eurovision” will be held not in a competitive format. Performers and songs that were selected to canceled due to coronavirus competition, according to organizers, will help to “unite and entertain Europeans in these difficult times”.

“Eurovision was to be held in Rotterdam from 12 to 16 may. On 18 March it was announced the first 65 years of the abolition of competition and its transfer to 2021.