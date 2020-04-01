“Eurovision” has found a replacement: the organizers made an unusual offer

Organizers canceled because of a pandemic coronavirus song contest “Eurovision-2020” suggested the participants not to wait a whole year, and to meet in the online mode, performing their songs at the concert, which, according to their idea, will be something to replace the traditional show.

This is stated in the message on the official website of the competition.

Alternative online show will be held on may 16, it will be called “Eurovision Europe’s shining light” (Eurovision: Europe, Shine A Light).

The organizers hope that all the contestants who were planning to come to the Netherlands at the Eurovision song contest will take part in the online concert.

And as to come to the contest had 41 participants, the organizers hope to hear each of the 41 songs online.

In addition, the organizers called on national broadcasters, members of the European broadcasting Union (EBU) to broadcast the show. Stream will be on the channel of the competition on YouTube. It is expected that the show will last about two hours, to be invited and those artists who took part in the Eurovision song contest in previous years.

Recall that the Eurovision song contest 2020 was to be held in Rotterdam from 12 to 16 may. The right to present Ukraine has achieved the group Go_A.

as it will represent our country next year even better prepared for the performance.

