“Eurovision” has found a replacement

The organizers of “Eurovision-2020” announced the online concert instead of the competition. This was reported on the website eurovision.tv.

It is noted that alternative online show called Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light (Eurovision: Europe’s shining light) will be held on may 16 and will last about two hours.

At the concert I hope to collect all of the performers who were to participate in the traditional “Eurovision”. For the contest in the Netherlands was supposed to come with 41 members.

Organizers also plan to invite participants of “Eurovision” in recent years and promises many surprises for the audience.

Conduct an online concert will be Dutch leading original song contest. It will be broadcast on the official YouTube channel of Eurovision.

Other details of the concert and a list of its broadcasters will unveil in the coming weeks.