Eurovision is under threat: in the Netherlands, he died a victim of coronavirus

In the Netherlands have confirmed the first death as a result of infection by the coronavirus. With the corresponding statement was made by the Ministry of health of the country, reports local resource NLTimes. Recall that in Ukraine for the coronavirus check 9 people, no casualties as yet.

Died 86-year-old man, who lived in Rotterdam. Data about where he could get at the moment.

As at the end of the day on March 5 in the Netherlands officially confirmed 82 cases of coronavirus. All in all, outside of China, the infection was detected in 2103 people.

In may in Rotterdam, to be held the Eurovision song contest-2020. Reacting to the pandemic coronavirus, the European broadcasting Union (EBU) has declared possibility of replacement of the host city of the competition.

Recall, Ukraine is not the song contest will present the group GO-A, which for the first time in the history of “Eurovision” will sing a song in the Ukrainian language.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter