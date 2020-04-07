Eva Longoria touched by network funny pics son

American actress and model, star mother, Eva Longoria shared with fans of funny photos posing her infant son Santiago.

Celebrity likes to spread pictures of my son and being quarantined, and continues to do. 45-year-old star of TV series “Desperate Housewives” has never concealed Santiago from prying eyes, so it can be observed almost from the first days of life. Another portion of cute frames appeared on the personal page of eve on instagram.

Longoria family adheres to quarantine and is on isolation, so her baby posing at home. Santiago is depicted on the sofa among their toys. The company the boy is a pet French bulldog. Son of the actress dressed in a funny costume with a striped print blue green color. The photos show his incredibly beautiful smile.

“Happy kid this morning,” wrote the publication eve.

We offer to look a selection of cute photos of the little son of Eva Longoria.