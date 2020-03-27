Eva Queen unveils the new dates of its tour of the Highest on Instagram

Share on Facebook

Due to the Coronavirus, the singer Eva Queen has had to postpone his tour of the Highest. On Instagram, it reveals new dates !

On Instagram, Eva Queen announced a very good news to its fans. She finally reveals the new dates of its tour of the Highest. MCE tells you more !

The Covid-19 is gripping the World ! In total, 3 billion people should stay indoors because of the health crisis. And until further notice !

In fact, several global events will not take place this year. Or at least, not before a few months ! This is the case of the famous festival, Coachella.

But also the summer Olympic Games ! The famous sports event will be postponed to the year 2021. Besides, concerts of artists suffer the same fate !

In fact, no singer can maintain his tour. Thus, Eva Queen will not be able to go on stage in early may as it was planned.

But the fans shouldn’t be afraid ! This is only a postponement ! Thus, the sister of Jazz announces good news on his account Instagram.

Eva Queen announces a good surprise

Better late than never ! In fact, Eva Queen has managed to postpone his tour of the Highest. The interpreter of “Alibi” will be able to find its public in October !

Thus, the latter publishes the new dates of his tour on Instagram. Then, the young woman will begin to Dijon on the 1st of October, and Grenoble, the 2nd October.

Then, Eva Queen will be travelling through the roads of France until 19 December. It will then pass through Toulouse, Bordeaux, Limoges and Nantes.

Not forgetting Tours, Caen, Rouen, Orléans, Geneva, Lille, Nice, Amneville, Epernay, Strasbourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Rennes, Amiens.

But that’s not all ! Eva Queen provides for two dates for Paris on 30 November and 1 December. Then, the sister of Jazz will finish their tour of the Highest in Toulon.

But also Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Marseille, Pau, Narbonne, and finally Montpellier. In short, the artist’s 19-year-old does not want to forget anyone ! Especially after a period of time as difficult.

In any case, his fans are very happy ! Besides, they make him know in the comments. “It’s going to be so well 😍😍 “, ” I too look forward to coming to see you ❤️ “, write the internet users.