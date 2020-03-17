Even at 69 years Irina Alferova admire the beauty

13 Mar Irina Alferov noted the 68th anniversary. This beautiful actress has long stolen the hearts of thousands of fans. She’s still active in films. In her filmography has more than 50 tapes!

Irina is one of the most beautiful Actresses of the Soviet Union.

According to the daughter of Xenia, even the birthday of the actress met on the stage.

She first appeared in film at age 19. The talent of the young beauty noted.

The most memorable role of Irina was played in a duet with Alexander Abdulov. They do not play the love, they lived it on screen and in life.

Good genes Irina got from beauty mom. She even at 97 years old looks great. The daughter of actress recently published a memorable picture of three generations of women in her family.

Irina Alferov believes that happiness can only be found with the actor: “the family must be or two artists, or neither”.

Personal experience has taught that only the actor will know of the actor.

The actress became a mother to three adopted children, also she has her own daughter. Xenia is also a successful actress of theatre and cinema.

Now, Irina is happy in a third marriage to actor Sergei Martynov. The couple together has lasted for more than 20 years.

Irina Alferova reported not resorted to services of plastic surgeons and beauty shots. She wants to age beautifully.

“The worst thing is when you do not represent. Even raise children more convenient when you’re busy, when you achieve success in the profession. Don’t think I can give them more standing at the stove”.

“A woman created by God to be loved; to suffer endlessly and can not be tolerated”.

Irina Alferova became one of the most beautiful and talented Actresses of our time. Reviewing her films, her roles had her army of fans is huge. We wish her good health and long life. Let this bright actress pleases us with new works!