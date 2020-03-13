Everest closed for spring climbing

Everest. Photo: instagram.com/gurungnb

The government of Nepal due to the outbreak of coronavirus cancel all permits for climbing from March 14 to April 30. China has already canceled the expedition from its Northern side, reports the BBC.

We have decided to cancel all tourist visas until April 30. At the moment, all issued permits and permits that have yet to be issued for the season of Everest 2020, will be cancelled,” said Narayan Prasad Bidari, Secretary of the office of the Prime Minister.

He also advised foreigners who are unable to avoid arriving in Nepal from March 14, to remain in quarantine for two weeks.

According to the Kathmandu Post, Nepal earns $ 4 million, issuing permits for mountaineering on Everest every year. Most climbers come from United States, India, China, UK, Japan and South Korea, and are the main source of income for the Nepalese government.

The situation will also affect the local Sherpas.

My nine Chinese and one Japanese client has canceled voshojdenie. A trekking team arrive-which is a big loss for these Sherpas, and how we, who earn most of the money at this time,” said Lhakpa Sherpa, managing Director of Pioneer Adventure.

Currently in Nepal confirmed a case of coronavirus, but the country is bordered by India, where more than 70.

The government of Nepal has asked its citizens to avoid mass gatherings, including weddings and social events.

