“Everyone is crazy in their own way”: Pyatov, Tsygankov and shovkovskyi has shared a video from the quarantine

The abolition of almost all football competitions in pandemic coronavirus (in Europe, not suspended only started the championship of Belarus, which is 21 Ukrainian) forces our players, coaches and officials to wrestle over what to do with themselves in quarantine.

For example, the coach of Ukraine Olexandr shovkovskyi after the suspension of champion of the country, the cancellation of the friendly matches of the national team of France (March 27) and Poland (31 March), as well as the transfer next year of Euro 2020 while away time at home.

The famous former goalkeeper of “Dynamo” showed in the social network, took and hung on the bar upside down.

“It was the fourth day of the quarantine. Everyone is crazy in their own way”, — said Olexandr shovkovskyi in the video, posted to Instagram.

If the cat shovkovskyi and the us does not lead, when the owner shot the video, the dog of the football team of Ukraine Viktor Tsygankov did not hide his surprise when Dynamo, singing challenge “Stay home”, well-aimed blow sent the roll of toilet paper in his direction.

But the President of FC “Dynamo” Igor Surkis Pets in their Affairs involved did not. Skillfully poonpirom toilet paper, he just handed the baton to head coach Alexei Mikhailichenko.

By the way, the goalkeeper of Shakhtar and Ukraine national team Andriy Pyatov with a popular TV presenter Andrey Bednyakov also took part in the challenge “Stay at home”. Kreativnenko happened…

