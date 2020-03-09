Everything goes according to plan: the main propagandist of Putin blasted the network, “soothing” post…

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Все идет по плану: главная пропагандистка Путина взорвала сеть «успокоительным» постом по...

The propaganda of the Kremlin, the editor in chief of TV channel RT Magarita Simonyan said that the current fall in the price of oil is part of the plan of the Russian leadership.

About Simonyan wrote on his Twitter:

Все идет по плану: главная пропагандистка Путина взорвала сеть «успокоительным» постом по...

However, the arguments of the propagandist is clearly not convinced users of the network. This is evidenced by the numerous comments:

Все идет по плану: главная пропагандистка Путина взорвала сеть «успокоительным» постом по...

Meanwhile, RIA Novosti reports about the tremendous collapse of the Russian papers in London:

  • NOVATEK -27,5%
  • LUKOIL -25,6%
  • Sberbank -25,2%
  • Rosneft -23,5%
  • Gazprom -20,1%
  • VTB is 18.4%
  • NLMK -17,4%
  • Gazprom Neft -14,5%
  • Norilsk Nickel -10,5%
  • Evraz -14,6%

F.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article