Ewa Błaszczyk did not hide her joy. She had been waiting for this day for years. There was no end to the good news

Ewa Błaszczyk gave joyful news.

According to the “Parenting” portal, the construction of the “Alarm Clock” clinic for adults has just been completed. If everything goes according to plan, the first patients will be admitted to the facility in March 2023. Ewa Błaszczyk gave good information about the completion of the work, whose efforts led to the creation of “Alarm Clock” for adults in a coma. This is not the only reason to be happy. The 100th child has been woken up from a coma in the clinic for the youngest.

After a personal tragedy, Ewa Błaszczyk decided to set up the “And who?” Foundation, which she did together with Michał Drozdowicz. A decade later, the Alarm Clock clinic was opened, which treats children who have suffered severe brain damage.

On the occasion of the completion of work in Alarm Clock for adults, Ewa Błaszczyk revealed that the 100th child has woken up in the clinic for younger patients since the beginning of the facility's operation.

In 2018, it was decided that the alarm clock clinic, where doctors will try to wake up elderly patients from a coma. Work on the establishment of the facility was finally completed on December 8, 2022.

Zbigniew Ziobro appeared at the opening

During the ceremonial opening of the Alarm Clock Clinic for adults, not only Ewa Błaszczyk, but also the Prosecutor General and Minister of Justice in one, Zbigniew Ziobro. His presence there was no accident. Part of the funds for the construction of the clinic (PLN 44 million to be exact) was obtained from the Justice Fund.

During a short speech, Zbigniew Ziobro emphasized that there was no doubt that this money went to the best possible hands and will certainly serve good.

