Ewan McGregor in the role of the designer appeared in the teaser series from Netflix Halston

The Creator of “American horror story” Ryan Murphy has unveiled the first images of his new series “Halston” about the famous American fashion designer Roy Halston, who rose to prominence in the 1970-ies. Murphy has published in his Instagram a teaser of the project.

The main role in the show plays Ewan McGregor (“Doctor sleep”, “Star wars”). In the cast also includes Rebecca Davan in the role of Elsa Peretti, krysta Rodriguez in the role of Liza Minnelli and Rory Culkin in the role of Joel Schumacher.

Will be directed by Daniel Minahan (Deadwood).

“After a long 20 years of vicissitudes, today began production of the series “Halston” fantastic Ewan McGregor,” wrote Murphy.

Premiere of “Halston” on Netflix will take place in 2021.

Popularity came to Roy Halston after 1961 in the hat design brand Halston to the inauguration of her husband came to the US first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. Later, among his clients were many stars — Bianca Jagger, Lauren Hutton, Liza Minnelli, Elizabeth Taylor and many others. Due to problems with alcohol and drugs, the designer has lost control over his own company and died in 1990 at the age of 57 years due to complications of cancer on the background of HIV infection.

