Ex-Bulgarian gymnast said that the prophetess Vanga warned her about the coronavirus

Ex-Bulgarian gymnast and national team member in rhythmic gymnastics, now a famous coach Neshka Robeva Stepanov said on the social network Twitter that the famous prophetess Vanga warned her about the fashion industry many years ago. According to 73-year-old ex-athlete, this happened shortly before the death of a famous prophetess in 1996. According to the newspaper Daily Star, Vanga, also called “the Balkan Nostradamus”, said that “all of us will be the crown.” At the time Neshka did not understand what was going on. And decided that Wang has in mind that Bulgaria will be under the influence of Russia. “Only now I understand what she was saying about the Chinese virus,” said the coach. Neshka was very close with the blind fortune teller Vangelia Pandev Gushterova and often talked with her.

Fans of Vanga claimed that 85% of its predictions come true. .

See also: In Thailand, hundreds of them, left without breadwinners-tourists because of the epidemic, fighting for food.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter