Ex-coach Shevchenko, nicknamed the Emperor, was in the hospital with coronavirus

Legendary Turkish coach Fatih Terim, head of Galatasaray, was infected with coronavirus. About this 66-year-old football coach, nicknamed the Emperor said on his Twitter page.

“According to the results of medical tests, which took place today, I have been diagnosed with a coronavirus. Now I’m in the hospital in the safe hands of doctors. Don’t worry,” wrote Fatim Terim.

Recall that in 2017, Terim headed “Galatasaray” for the fourth time in history. .

Photo Getty Images

