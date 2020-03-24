Ex-coach Shevchenko, nicknamed the Emperor, was in the hospital with coronavirus

Экс-тренер Шевченко по прозвищу Император попал в больницу с коронавирусом

Legendary Turkish coach Fatih Terim, head of Galatasaray, was infected with coronavirus. About this 66-year-old football coach, nicknamed the Emperor said on his Twitter page.

“According to the results of medical tests, which took place today, I have been diagnosed with a coronavirus. Now I’m in the hospital in the safe hands of doctors. Don’t worry,” wrote Fatim Terim.

Recall that in 2017, Terim headed “Galatasaray” for the fourth time in history. .

