Strained family relationships can often result in an unpleasant ending for one of the spouses. Such a case occurred in the Scottish city of Aberdeen, where ex-COP killed wife after she asked whether he loved her.

This writes the Mirror.

It is reported that the day of the murder 60-year-old Keith Farquharson was going to work. At the same time, his wife, 56-year-old Alice, lying on the bed, asked if he loves her.

After his “groan” in response, the woman said she found out about his infidelities. Then she allegedly hit a whale and started screaming unpleasant information for him. Former police clamped her mouth, trying to prevent scandal, but clearly overestimated their strength.

“It’s like she started to choke. When I let go, she just rolled out of bed”, he said.

Then a man dismissed from the police force 10 years ago amid a sex scandal with his participation, tried to make it look like an accident. Supposedly the woman fell, hit her head and died while he was in the shower.

He then called an ambulance, but doctors were unable to save the woman. Relatives, he said that he had found a wife in the bedroom unconscious.

He later confessed to the crime.

