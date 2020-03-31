Ex-football player who became a bikini model, boasted curvaceous

Abigail Ratchford, who dreamed of a football career, but became one of the most famous bikini models in the world, never ceases to delight subscribers hot photos.

Ratchford wanted to be a football player, but health problems did not allow her to fully devote myself to this task. She was not broken because of this failure and found herself in the modeling industry, rapidly capturing the Internet after posting multiple photos to Facebook in 2013.

Abigail Ratchford

Now she has 9 million followers on Instagram, and her portfolio includes shooting for major men’s magazines on the planet. Photos of Ratchford appeared on the pages of Maxim, Esquire, Playboy, Sports Illustrated and other publications. Full of happiness she left to perform only one dream – to become a famous actress. Who knows, maybe soon we will see American beauty in one of the Hollywood movies.

Abigail Ratchford

Abigail Ratchford

Abigail Ratchford

Abigail Ratchford

Abigail Ratchford

Abigail Ratchford

Abigail Ratchford

About sports and not only in our Instagram!