Ex-husband of Ani Lorak took the daughter in Kiev (photo)

Бывший муж Ани Лорак забрал дочь в Киев (фото)

Ex-husband of the Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who recently presented a new video, Turkish businessman Murat Nalchajian boasted as entertains my daughter Sophia in Kiev.

The man has published in Instagram a couple of photos of which have fun with Sofia in one of the entertainment centers of the capital of Ukraine.

Together with Murat and Sofia had fun and the nurse girl — Irina, which we have seen previously.

Itself Ani Lorak, while her ex takes care of her daughter, unleashing a new video, she also starred for the Russian log — in festive room on 8 March. She also said that she loves to make gifts to herself. “It’s a great tradition”, — said the singer.

Recall that after the divorce, Ani Lorak and Murat Nalchajian, their daughter lives with her mother in Moscow.

