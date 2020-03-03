Ex-lead singer of Oasis and bare administrator: madness in the locker room “my Teams” after the triumph at…

The players, coaches and staff of Manchester city gave vent to their emotions after the victory in the final of the Cup of English League against “Aston Villa” (2:1). For example, a defender of “citizens” Nicolas Otamendi has posted in Instagram video, which in the locker room Wembley going completely insane. In particular, the team administrator in shorts rides between the legs of the players on the floor, filled with champagne, with a trophy in hand.

By the way, to the party city looked the ex-guitarist and singer of the band Oasis Noel Gallagher (photo by Josep Guardiola). Star musician keeps going behind the scenes “city” after significant victories. This time he sang with the entire team and danced in an embrace with Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesusa.

Did not spare this evening, the vocal cords and the football team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko, photographed with the trophy. After all, the third League Cup, won by the native of the Zhytomyr region composed of “citizens”. And along with Sasha right at Wembley allowed to taste a championship medal to his beloved Vlade Sedan, which recently fed from the hands of the predators in Dubai.

Note that the “Teams” became the winner of League Cup for the fifth time in seven years. Moreover, the bulls have won eight of the last nine trophies competed for in England. All in Josep Guardiola.

Spanish specialist for this trophy was already the 29th in his career. In the number of won titles Guardiola has caught up with the ex-coach of Kiev “Dynamo” and team of the USSR and of Ukraine Valeriy Lobanovskiy. More trophies in world football have only won the legendary former”helmsman” “Manchester United” Alex Ferguson (49) and former coach of Shakhtar Donetsk Mircea Lucescu (33).

Recall that together with Manchester city, Guardiola has won two titles of champion of England, FA Cup, three League cups and two super cups. The specialist also won 14 titles with Barcelona and seven with Bayern.

