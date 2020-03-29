Ex-lead singer of One Direction Harry styles predicts boom powerful music

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Экс-солист One Direction Гарри Стайлз предрекает бум мощной музыки

Harry Stiles. Photo: instagram.com/harrystyles

The ex-soloist of the band One Direction, British singer and actor Harry styles predicts boom quality music releases in the next few months. The contractor in isolation writing new songs, according to Cosmopolitan and implies that so do the rest of the creative personality.

In an interview with DJ Zane Lowe televeduschiy dedicated Apple Music, Harry said he recently more often chooses a book and pen.

I wrote so much. To be honest, I’m doing something that I should do it more often. I need to play more guitar. I have to write more poems and lyrics. So I do lot of it,” admitted Stiles.

However, the singer did not specify when it will be released on his new releases. However suggested that good music will be more.

I think what happens a lot of powerful music, because in the end, you have people who need to Express themselves through music, writing and film, and there are so many different ways, and extra time without distractions. It gives you opportunity for almost from a bird’s flight to see the world and my life,” said singer.

LeMonade previously wrote that Sharon stone on the quarantine took up painting.

 

